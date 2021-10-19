$641.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $641.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $643.00 million and the lowest is $640.60 million. Rollins reported sales of $583.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.