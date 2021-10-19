$84.15 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $84.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the lowest is $83.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $342.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.37 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $370.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,972. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $755.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 333,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 198,329 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.