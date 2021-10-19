888 (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.87% from the stock’s previous close.

888 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 406.20 ($5.31) on Tuesday. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 127.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.35.

In other 888 news, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,265 shares of company stock worth $13,739,205.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

