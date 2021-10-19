$97.33 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $97.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $97.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $79.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $381.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.75. 100,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,730. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

