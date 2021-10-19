A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,092,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

