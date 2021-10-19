Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00002874 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $99.74 million and $159.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00196102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 57,252,671 coins and its circulating supply is 55,488,508 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

