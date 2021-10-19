Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABT opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

