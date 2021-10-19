Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $592.66 Million

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post $592.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.20 million and the highest is $603.10 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

