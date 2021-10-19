Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

ADPT stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,796. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

