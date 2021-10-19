Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

