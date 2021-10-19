Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 1,275 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EAT opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

