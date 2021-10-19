Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 2,431 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 244,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

