Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

MBIN stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

