Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $490.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $521.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,447.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,530 shares of company stock valued at $31,223,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

