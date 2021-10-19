Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The business had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712 over the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

