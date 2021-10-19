Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

SRET opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

