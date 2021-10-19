Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.37

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.37 and traded as high as C$20.13. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$19.97, with a volume of 171,999 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.37.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3053166 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.