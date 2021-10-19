Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.72. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

