Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $99,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

AL stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

