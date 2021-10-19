Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

AKRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,838. The firm has a market cap of $744.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $920,135. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 364.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

