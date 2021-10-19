Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,829 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

ACI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

