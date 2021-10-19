Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0618 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $195.07 million and $21.68 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00220546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00107604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002646 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

