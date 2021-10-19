Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,456.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 441,056 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.