Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Alcoa stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

