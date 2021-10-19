Alcoa’s (AA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Alcoa stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,268,000. Finally, NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

