Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65. 212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

