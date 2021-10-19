Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

ATI stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 281.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

