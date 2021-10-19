Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Lowered by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises about 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 232,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,479. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

