Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 202,351 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,351 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $238,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $269.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day moving average is $256.62. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of -313.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.