Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 242,199 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.24% of Graco worth $159,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Graco by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:GGG opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.