Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $185 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $185,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $39,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.52.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

