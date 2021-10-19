Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $147,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

CC stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

