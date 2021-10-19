Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,351 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $238,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $269.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day moving average is $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.60 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

