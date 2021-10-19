Alpha Coin (APC) Reaches Market Cap of $31,238.99

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $31,238.99 and $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,166.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $614.86 or 0.00958226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00268214 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

