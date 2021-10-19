Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,734,831.36 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74.

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $1,235,366.62.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,204. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

