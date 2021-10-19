Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,734,831.36 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.
- On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $1,235,366.62.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04.
- On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08.
NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,204. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.22 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ALTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
