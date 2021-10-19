Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

TSE:ALS opened at C$16.44 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.78 million and a PE ratio of -3,288.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

