Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.00

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $89.30, with a volume of 61055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

