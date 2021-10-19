Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,658,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 9,845.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 166,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,796,000 after buying an additional 164,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,435.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,379.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

