Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.19. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.