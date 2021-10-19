American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

