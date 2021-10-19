American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 48.8% in September

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46. American National Group has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.