American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 62,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. American Software has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $917.42 million, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

