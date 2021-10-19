Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. 30,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.46.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

