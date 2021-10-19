Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $7.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings per share of $7.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.88. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.33. 40,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,926. The company has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.80 and a 200 day moving average of $476.37. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.