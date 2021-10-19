Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Billion

Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post sales of $41.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.36 billion and the lowest is $41.14 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 23.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $705,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $228,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 63.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 218,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

