Analysts Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

