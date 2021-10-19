Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.82. 11,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.41. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.