Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

