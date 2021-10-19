Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the lowest is ($1.36). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($7.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 3,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

