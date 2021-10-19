Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.37). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

